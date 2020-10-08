French court upholds order for Google to pay news companies

PARIS (AP) — A French appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to pay media companies to show their news content in search results. The Paris Court of Appeal rejected a challenge by the U.S. tech company, which had refused to comply with an order by France’s competition authority to negotiate with publishers and press agencies for payments. The court rejected Google’s argument that the competition watchdog overstepped its authority. France became the first European Union country last year to adopt a directive aimed at modernizing copyright rules into national law, including a requirement that search engines pay for offering up snippets of news articles.