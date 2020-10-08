‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana residents are confronting the menace of a new hurricane weeks after one battered their communities. They received stark warnings to brace for winds that could turn debris into missiles and to use the remaining hours before Hurricane Delta strikes to take necessary emergency precautions. Forecasts showed Delta had strengthened back into a Category 3 hurricane as it bore down on the state on Thursday afternoon. It carried winds of 115 mph (185 kph) and the potential to deliver a storm surge of up to 11 feet when it arrives on Friday evening. The projected path included the southwest area of Louisiana where Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall less than two months ago.