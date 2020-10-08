Brazil strains at quarantine as virus cases pass 5 million

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has surpassed 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and is verging on 150,000 dead. However, Brazilians are burned out on quarantine. The somewhat slower pace of COVID-19’s spread, combined with less media coverage after it moved beyond Brazil’s two biggest cities, has helped people put the disease out of mind. But it continues to rip through Latin America’s largest country, and mayors — many of whom aren’t keen to keep restrictions in place ahead of November elections — are reopening their cities. And experts are warning of a possible second wave.