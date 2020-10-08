Global shares mostly higher on hopes for U.S. stimulus

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher on optimism that U.S. stimulus may be coming after all. European indexes gained in early Thursday trading following advances in Asia. Investors were encouraged by signs that President Donald Trump may have at least partially reversed his earlier decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the American economy. Investors remain worried about whether the pandemic will lead to more restrictions on businesses. Analysts say uncertainty remains as investor mood swings in response to Trump’s remarks. That is expected to remain through the presidential election campaign, and perhaps even after the vote.