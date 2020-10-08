After 46 years, Cypriot ghost town’s beach opens to public

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — For the first time in 46 years, ordinary people have been allowed to access the beach of the sequestered Famagusta suburb of Varosha in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of ethnically divided Cyprus. Hundreds filed through a gate manned by Turkish Cypriot police on Thursday to walk a road lined on both sides with police tape to prevent pedestrians straying into windowless homes and rusting businesses. The decision by Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Ankara to open the mile-long beach has been condemned by the island’s Greek Cypriot-run, internationally-recognized government. The United Nations and the European Union have expressed concern the move could ratchet up tensions and scupper chances at restarting peace talks.