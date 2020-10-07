Women outwit Hollywood bias with help from industry insiders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Making it in Hollywood is difficult, especially for women who want to conquer male-dominated careers such as special effects and directing. But the Television Academy Foundation offers an internship program that can help. The foundation is the charitable arm of the TV academy that administers the prime-time Emmy Awards. The program offers 50 paid, eight-week summer internships on Los Angeles TV productions to college students nationwide. A former intern says the chance to work with a respected cinematographer opened up doors for her. But she and other former interns say it requires determination to overcome industry bias and a reluctance to see women as worthy professionals.