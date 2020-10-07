With time short, judge mulls Georgia voting system changes

ATLANTA (AP) — With early voting in Georgia set to begin in less than a week, a federal judge was still mulling a request by voting integrity activists to sideline its new touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg is presiding over a lawsuit filed by election integrity advocates that challenges the election system the state bought last year from Dominion Voting Systems for more than $100 million. The activists say a recently discovered glitch bolsters their arguments that the machines are unreliable. The state says a software fix has been distributed and urged the judge not to order changes so close to an election.