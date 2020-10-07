‘The military’s #MeToo moment:’ Fort Hood victims speak out

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Current and former soldiers at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, have taken to social media to report accounts of sexual assault and harassment following the disappearance and slaying this year of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Her family members say was harassed by the officer who eventually killed her. Many victims have become connected by sharing their experiences using the hashtag #IAMVANESSAGUILLEN. Five women — two active duty soldiers, two veterans and one civilian — spoke with The Associated Press about experiencing harassment, assault or rape by soldiers at Fort Hood. Four of the allegations have been since 2014.