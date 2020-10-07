Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are recovering Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% in morning trading after Trump sent a series of tweets saying he’s open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to help airlines and small businesses. The tweets late Tuesday came just hours after Trump sent the market into a tailspin with his declaration to halt talks on a stimulus effort until after the election. Airlines and other stocks that most need the economy to strengthen lead the way.