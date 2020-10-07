Southgate: English public must pull together amid pandemic

England coach Gareth Southgate appealed to his country to “get back on track” in its fight against the coronavirus and used three of his misbehaving players as an example of the growing “disharmony” that has developed amid the pandemic. England players Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho attended a party at the weekend in contravention of the British government’s coronavirus guidelines and will now miss the friendly against Wales on Thursday as they await the results of COVID-19 tests. Southgate was let down by two other players in the last international break when youngsters Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were dropped from the England squad for breaching coronavirus restrictions.