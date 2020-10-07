Macron visits flood-ravaged mountains above French Riviera

SAINT-MARTIN-VESUBIE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting an area in the Alps near the Mediterranean coast ravaged by recent floods. With at least 12 dead and others still missing, France and Italy are still assessing damage and cleaning up after the violent rains that began Friday. Macron promised government aid to flood victims. Residents on Wednesday described to The Associated Press their shock and dismay at what they called the worst flooding in their lifetimes. Many homes were destroyed, roads remain cut off and much of the area is now caked in mud.