Linda Ronstadt looks back at her most cherished moments

NEW YORK (AP) — Growing up close to U.S. border, Linda Ronstadt was exposed to the music of Mexico from an early age. It’s something that stuck with her even decades after establishing her professional career in the mid-1960s. In 1987, she recorded “Canciones de mi Padre,” her iconic Mariachi album. Now at 74, the 10-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has been recognized as a “Legend” at the 33rd annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. Ronstadt, attending remotely from her home in San Francisco, was surprised by Los Tigres del Norte’s Jorge and Hernán Hernández with the award.