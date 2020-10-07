Lawmakers: N. Korea ex-ambassador to Italy defected to South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean lawmakers say a senior North Korea diplomat who vanished in Italy in 2018 lives in South Korea under government protection. Jo Song Gil had been acting ambassador to Italy and would the highest-ranking defector to the South since a former senior ruling party official arrived in 1997. South Korea’s spy agency earlier told lawmakers that Jo left his residence in Rome with his wife and was at an unspecified location. The lawmakers who said Jo is in South Korea are members of the National Assembly’s intelligence committee.