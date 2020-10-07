Israeli PM’s wife may have violated lockdown with haircut

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife may have violated the country’s coronavirus lockdown by inviting a hairdresser into the official residence last week to prepare her for a public service video advocating the wearing of masks. It is the latest in a series of scandals surrounding Sara Netanyahu, as well as the newest instance in a string of apparent lockdown violations by Israeli public figures. The Yediot Ahronot newspaper reported Wednesday that Sara Netanyahu had a hairdresser visit on the eve of the festive Sukkot holiday. Hair salons are closed as part of a nationwide lockdown, and people are to remain within 1,000 meters (yards) of home. An official statement said Sara Netanyahu believes she’s entitled to the hairdresser because she’s a public figure.