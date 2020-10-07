California governor calls for protecting 30% of state land

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for protecting nearly a third of California’s land and coastal waters as his latest effort to combat climate change. Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order directing state agencies to pursue ways to store climate-warming carbon in natural resources to remove it from the atmosphere. The goal to conserve 30% of the state’s massive lands and coastal waters in the next decade is part of a larger global effort. The announcement comes about two weeks after Newsom directed state regulators to come up with rules to ban sales of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.