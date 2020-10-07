US charges British IS members in deaths of American hostages

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has unsealed charges against two Islamic State militants from Britain. Prosecutors are accusing them of involvement in a gruesome campaign of beheadings, torture and other acts of violence against four American hostages in Syria and other captives. El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are two of four men who were called “the Beatles” by the hostages because of their captors’ British accents. The defendants are expected to make their first appearance in the afternoon in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. The charges are a milestone in a yearslong effort by U.S. authorities to bring to justice members of the group.