4 Rohingya refugees killed in factional clash in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least four Rohingya have been killed and 20 others injured in a clash between two criminal factions in a sprawling refugee camp in Bangladesh. Police say the violence occurred late Tuesday in Cox’s Bazar district. Security was heightened at the camps in the district, where more than 700,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have been sheltered by the government. Bangladesh authorities say some of the refugees are involved in drug dealing, human trafficking and robberies. Police say the clash began after members of the two groups blamed each other for the arrest of nine suspected criminals earlier Tuesday.