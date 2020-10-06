Whistleblower who alleged White House virus failures resigns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A high-ranking government whistleblower who alleges the Trump administration fumbled its coronavirus response has resigned, saying he has been forced out. Lawyers for Dr. Rick Bright say he was sidelined at the National Institutes of Health, where he had been transferred this spring after being ousted as head of a biodefense agency. Bright went public with his complaint in May, alleging he had been removed as an agency head because he resisted pressure to flood the New York area with hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that President Donald Trump was touting as a treatment for COVID-19.