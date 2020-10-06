Virginia’s governor says he’s developed mild COVID symptoms

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor says he’s developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus a little less than two weeks after he and the first lady tested positive. Ralph Northam told The Washington Post on Monday afternoon that he had some cold-like symptoms over the weekend and had lost his sense of taste and smell. The Democratic governor said he feels fine otherwise. While discussing his own illness, Northam said he was alarmed that President Donald Trump was playing down the severity of the disease even after being diagnosed with it himself. In a tweet Monday, the president said of COVID, “Don’t let it dominate your life.” More than 200,000 Americans have died from the virus.