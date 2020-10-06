Hurricane Delta now Category 2, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. It’s now a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 110 mph. Forecasters now expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 9 feet and even higher waves. And once it leaves Mexico, Delta is expected to grow into a potentially catastropic Category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the U.S. coast, where landfall could happen Friday. It should make for a very wet weekend across much of the southeastern United States.