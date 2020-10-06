Sri Lanka widens curfew, bans gatherings as virus surges

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities in Sri Lanka have widened a curfew and warned of legal action against those evading treatment for COVID-19 after reporting an escalating cluster centered around a garment factory in the capital’s suburbs. The number of cases rose to 830 while more than 1,500 people have been asked to quarantine. The Indian Ocean island nation had just reported its first community infection in two months on Sunday. All of its cases from earlier outbreaks were tied to a navy camp and a drug treatment center. An epidemiologist said the new cluster poses a greater risk of spreading the virus because the workers at the garment factory worked in close quarters, went home and mingled with others.