Reward set as Atlanta police seek suspect in actor’s death

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward as they continue to search for the person who shot actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta. Byrd was known best for his roles in Spike Lee films. He was found dead around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on the city’s southwest side and had been shot multiple times in the back. The reward was announced Tuesday. Police have not identified a suspect in the 70-year-old actor’s shooting death or said why he was killed. Byrd acted in films including “Clockers,” “Chi-Raq,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game” and “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.”