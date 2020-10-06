Poland’s ruling party leader joins revamped government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has formally sworn in a reshuffled government in which the leader of the main ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, becomes deputy prime minister, after years of forging the nation’s politics from outside the government. Kaczynski, 71, will be in charge of the justice, defense and interior sectors. Observers say his main task will be to ease tensions between moderate Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and hard-line Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro. The ceremony led by President Andrzej Duda had been planned for Monday, but was postponed after the new education minister was diagnosed with COVID-19.