New Thai army commander defends monarchy with softer line

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s new army chief has made the traditional pledge to defend the country, the Buddhist religion, the monarchy and the people, but seemed to take a softer line than his predecessor toward dissenting political voices. Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae took up his post on Oct. 1 in an annual military reshuffle as the government faces a challenge from mass protests that include unprecedented calls for reforms to the revered institution of the monarchy. The position of army commander carries enormous political influence, since the military has staged more than a dozen successful coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932.