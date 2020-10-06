Negative views of China rise sharply in advanced democracies

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A survey of people in 14 democracies with advanced economies shows more of the respondents have negative perceptions of China. The survey from the Pew Research Center comes as China is engaged in multiple trade and diplomatic disputes. One of the most important factors in how people viewed China was the coronavirus, which emerged in the country late last year and spread worldwide. The respondents who believe China has handled the pandemic poorly were much more likely to view the country negatively. The sharpest increase was in Australia, which led the call for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.