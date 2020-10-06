Florida looking into crash of voter registration site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is investigating why its online voter registration system crashed just before the deadline for the upcoming presidential election, saying unexpectedly heavy traffic that can’t be immediately explained poured in during the closing hours. A state official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that at times more than half a million attempts an hour hit the system Monday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue. Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a noon press conference to discuss the situation and to announce whether he will extend the deadline.