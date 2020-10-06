Facebook says it will ban groups that openly support QAnon

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it will ban groups that openly support QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a supposed child-trafficking ring run by celebrities and “deep state” government officials. Less than two months, Facebook said it would stop promoting the group and its adherents, but faltered with spotty enforcement. Facebook said Tuesday that it will remove Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts for “representing QAnon.” The company said it started to enforce the policy Tuesday but cautioned that doing so will take time.