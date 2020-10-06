EU says that no-deal Brexit becoming ever more likely

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official dealing with the United Kingdom says that a cliff-edge rupture between the two without even a basic trade deal by the end of the year is becoming more likely by the day. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told the European Parliament on Tuesday that “time is short” to reach a deal before a Brexit divorce transition period ends by year’s end, effectively giving negotiators less than four weeks to broker a deal which must subsequently go through a lengthy approval process.