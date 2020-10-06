Boil-water notice lifted from Texas city where microbe found

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) — Texas officials say a boil-water notice has been lifted from a Houston-area drinking water system that had been found to be tainted with a deadly, microscopic parasite. In a statement Tuesday night, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said Lake Jackson officials lifted the notice after documenting to the state’s satisfaction that its water was safe to drink. However, the state commissioner urged users of the water to avoid getting it up their noses to reduce the risk of infection by the brain-eating microbe naegleria fowleri. Doctors believe that drinking water containing the parasite killed a 6-year-old Lake Jackson boy.