World shares mixed on uncertainty over stimulus, Trump

Stocks have wavered on uncertainty over prospects for fresh economic stimulus and over President Donald Trump’s return to the White House to complete his recovery from the coronavirus. Shares fell Tuesday in Paris and London but rose in Tokyo and Hong Kong. Shanghai’s markets are closed for a holiday. U.S. futures edged lower. Investors were encouraged by comments by both Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi noting the importance of more support for the economy. Worries over flaring outbreaks of the coronavirus have raised the urgency of fresh stimulus but it’s unclear if the Democrats and Republicans will manage to reach an agreement.