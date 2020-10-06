Asia Today: Sri Lanka confirms 321 cases in factory cluster

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka says more than 300 garment factory workers have been infected with the coronavirus, days after reporting its first community transmission in two months. The government imposed a curfew in two suburbs where most of the patients live, closed schools and universities, and imposed restrictions on public transport. For more than two months, Sri Lankan health officials said they had prevented community spread of the virus and all patients belonged to two known clusters. Elsewhere in Asia, India registered more than 61,000 new coronavirus cases, its lowest daily increase since Aug. 25. India has been reporting the highest single-day increases in the world for weeks but recently has seen a decline.