UN envoy: Haiti trying to avert ‘precipice of instability’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Haiti is warning that Latin America’s poorest country has seen increasing violence in recent months, with gangs challenging the authority of the state and political divisions blocking movement toward legislative elections. Helen La Lime painted a grim picture of life in Haiti to the U.N. Security Council on Monday, saying the country “is once again struggling to avert the precipice of instability.” Haiti has been roiled by street protests and economic stagnation for much of President Jovenal Moïse’s time in office since February 2017 as opposition leaders demand his departure.