Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump was hoping for a Monday discharge from the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. This comes a day after he briefly ventured out while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade in a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans. Officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His doctors said Sunday that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. Still, they said Trump’s health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.