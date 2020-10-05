Infected senator vows ‘moon suit’ to vote Trump’s court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 infections have shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. They’re even willing to make special arrangements so sick senators can vote. Democrats are protesting but appear powerless to stop them. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he’ll go to the Capitol “in a moon suit” to vote if he still has the coronavirus. The push to put conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the high court before Nov. 3 is like nothing seen in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.