Toomey says he won’t run for another Senate term or governor

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey says he won’t seek re-election in 2022 and plans to leave public service. The announcement Monday was a surprise move for the fiercely anti-tax and anti-regulation Pennsylvania lawmaker who had been seen as the favorite to be the party’s nominee for governor. Toomey’s decision will force Pennsylvania Republicans to look elsewhere for candidates for both seats in a state where both parties have shown they can win statewide races. Toomey says he’ll serve out the final two years of his second term, “and after that my plan is to go back to the private sector.”