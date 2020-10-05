 Skip to Content

New Polish education minister tests positive for coronavirus

AP - National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The official swearing-in of Poland’s reshuffled government has been postponed and some members were put into quarantine after one of the ministers tested positive for COVID-19. The ceremony led by President Andrzej Duda had been planned for Monday afternoon, but the new minister of education said early in the day he wasn’t feeling well and a test showed he was infected. It wasn’t immediately clear when the swearing-in would be held for the right-wing government that has recently been trimmed down during coalition talks on their cooperation that hit difficulties. Four government members were put into quarantine. 

