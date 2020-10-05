UN chief urges Libya cease-fire, warns its future at stake

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging world powers and other countries with interests in Libya’s long-running civil war to keep working toward a lasting cease-fire between its rival governments. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the country’s “future is at stake.” He implored participants at a virtual ministerial meeting co-hosted by the U,N, and Germany on Monday to support peace efforts “not only in words but in actions.” Guterres said this must include the immediate implementation of a widely violated U.N. arms embargo against Libya. He called the violations “a scandal” that questioned their commitment to peace.