Gusty winds fan big Rocky Mountain wildfires, spread embers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two big Rocky Mountain wildfires are flaring up again amid dry, gusty winds. Firefighters in southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado scrambled to keep up Monday as embers blew past areas where they had been making progress. The Mullen Fire 100 miles west of Cheyenne in southeastern Wyoming is almost 240 square miles and 14% contained. Firefighters are focused on protecting Albany, a cabin community of 55 people at the edge of Medicine Bow National Forest. The Cameron Peak Fire 20 miles west of Fort Collins is nearing 200 square miles and is 42% contained. The fires have burned over 100 mainly recreational cabins and other structures.