Cardinal Pell accuser denies bribe as Vatican intrigue grows

VATICAN CITY (AP) — An Australian man who accused Cardinal George Pell of sexually abusing him has denied that he was bribed for his testimony, shooting down the latest conspiracy theory to rock the Vatican amid a corruption investigation into its shady finances. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera has speculated in recent days that Vatican investigators were looking into whether Pell’s nemesis at the Vatican, ousted Cardinal Angelo Becciu, wired 700,000 euros in Vatican money to a bank account in Australia, and whether that money was tied to Pell’s sex abuse trial. Pell, brought in by Pope Francis to bring accountability and transparency to the Vatican’s opaque finances, was convicted but ultimately absolved by Australia’s High Court of molestation allegations.