Stocks open higher as investors hope for more economic aid

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising as hopes for economic aid from Washington help Wall Street shake off its initial reaction to sell last week after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The S&P 500 rose 1% early Monday. Technology and health care companies led the way higher. Treasury yields, overseas stocks and the price of crude oil were all rising after Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both noted the importance over the weekend of additional support for the economy. Trump’s doctors said he may leave the hospital soon, though his condition remains clouded in uncertainty.