Asia Today: Remote learning begins in virus-hit Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Students in the Philippines have started classes at home after the coronavirus pandemic forced remote learning onto an already struggling educational system. The shift has been a logistical nightmare for the poverty-stricken country that lacks enough classrooms, teachers and educational equipment. A majority of families opted to use digital or printed learning materials that students will read at home before carrying out their instructions. Most who chose that option are from poor and rural communities with no computers or reliable internet connection. Others chose to get lessons online or through radio and TV educational broadcasts. President Rodrigo Duterte has said schools should resume only when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.