What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s diagnosis

A White House physician’s comments on Sunday about the health of President Donald Trump amid his coronavirus diagnosis added a new layer of confusion even as the doctor sought to clarify contradictory statements from the day before. Dr. Sean Conley said Trump was given a steroid after his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then. Still, Trump’s medical team continued to dodge many questions, such as the impact of the disease on the president’s lungs.