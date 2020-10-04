Pakistani military kills 2 militants in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it killed two militants in a shootout in the country’s northwest, a former militant stronghold. The military statement said a third militant was arrested following Sunday’s operation in the town of Mir Ali in North Waziristan district. The statement said the militants were involved in several attacks on civilians and security forces. On Friday, two militants were killed by the army in a similar operation some 6 kilometers (4 miles) north of Mir Ali. The mountainous areas along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan served as a base for militants until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. Occasional attacks have continued.