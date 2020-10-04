Mali releases 180 jihadists in likely prisoner exchange

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — An official says Malian authorities have released 180 Islamic extremists from a prison in the capital and flown them to the country’s north. The development late Sunday fueled speculation that prominent opposition politician Soumaila Cisse could soon be freed after more than six months in captivity. Cisse, who has run for Mali’s presidency three times, was campaigning ahead of legislative elections when Islamic militants abducted him in an attack that left his bodyguard dead.