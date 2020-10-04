Indiana man who lost eye to tear gas canister sues police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister police in Indiana fired during a May protest over George Floyd’s death is suing the city and a police officer. Twenty-one-year-old Balin Brake’s federal lawsuit contends the injury “has permanently changed his life.” He’s seeking damages from the city of Fort Wayne and the unidentified officer who fired the canister. The Journal Gazette reports that Brake’s right eye had to be surgically removed after it was struck by a tear gas canister during the May 30 protest. City spokesman John Perlich declined to comment on the pending litigation.