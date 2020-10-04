Drubbed in 2018, California GOP looks to regain House seats

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans are trying to tap into voter frustration to win back a string of U.S. House districts the party lost two years ago. The GOP challengers are faulting the state’s dominant Democrats for high taxes, the homeless crisis and unrest in the streets. But President Donald Trump is leading the ticket and he’s widely unpopular in the heavily Democratic state. Key races are in suburban Los Angeles, where Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia is battling Democrat Christy Smith in the 25th District, and a Central Valley rematch between freshman Democratic Congressman TJ Cox and Republican David Valadao in the 21st District. Cox won in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.