Tight security, many arrests for Ethiopian Irreecha festival

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo have celebrated the annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha amid tight security and a significantly smaller crowd due to political tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of people were arrested ahead of the festival, some accused by authorities of plotting terror attacks and a new wave of unrest. The festival usually attracts hundreds of thousands of people, but only a few thousand were allowed to attend this year. Multiple sources tell the AP that people travelling to the capital, Addis Ababa, from other regions were banned from entering the city.