Small pipeline, large worries for some S. Carolina residents

PAMPLICO, S.C. (AP) — Some residents in South Carolina are worried about losing portions of their land to a proposed natural gas pipeline. The 14.5-mile pipeline being proposed by Virginia-based utility giant Dominion Energy would traverse parts of 65 pieces of private property. The utility cites increased energy needs spurred by economic growth in southeastern South Carolina as the impetus for the project. The company has said the pipeline could help attract and grow businesses, adding jobs and possibly lowering energy costs for residents. But some landowners don’t want to sell and are preparing to defend against attempts to take the properties by eminent domain.