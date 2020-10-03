Police records accuse House candidate of threat at age 14

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Newly released records show that a 20-year-old Democratic congressional candidate from Kansas who admitted to circulating revenge porn was charged five years ago with threatening to shoot a high school student. The Kansas City Star reported Saturday that police and court records it obtained through an open records request show that Aaron Coleman was 14 in May 2015 when he was charged with a felony count of making a criminal threat. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of harassment. Coleman defended himself in a text message, saying his juvenile record was being used to distract from the issues in the race. The Kansas Democratic Party previously disowned Coleman and is backing a write-in candidate.