Police exhume bodies of 3 Kashmir men killed by Indian army

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government investigators have exhumed the bodies of three young men in disputed Kashmir, two weeks after the Indian military in a rare admission said its soldiers exceeded their legal powers in killing the men they described as Pakistani terrorists. Police say a team of police and medical officials exhumed the bodies of three men in western Baramulla district on Saturday and handed them over to their families for burial at their remote village in southern Rajouri district. The Indian army on July 18 said its soldiers killed three “unidentified Pakistani terrorists” in Kashmir’s southern Shopian area. About a month later, three families in Rajouri identified the victims as their missing relatives using photographs of the bodies that circulated on social media.